The ‘First Siddharthnagar Cultural Fair 2079’ is to be held in Bhairahawa from November 3 under the auspices of Lions Club of Legacy.

The fair will be held from November 3 to 13 at the Hanuman temple complex in Bhairahawa and it will have more than 50 exhibition stalls, including commercial, agricultural, children’s gardens, hotels and restaurants, said Ravikant Upadhyay, the chair of the organizing committee.

A ‘Dance Idol Competition’ will also be organized in the fair where local, national and international artists will participate. The winner of the Dance Idol competition will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,555, the second place will get Rs 15,555, the third place Rs 10,555 and the consolation prize is Rs 5,555. Along with local artists, Jyoti Magar, Priti Ale, Hemant Sharma, Durgesh Thapa, Prakash Saput, Karnaraj Giri, Priti Paswan, Babita Dhital and others popular artists will also perform in the program.

Rajan Shukla, program coordinator, said that the money saved from the program, which is estimated to cost Rs. 2.5 million, will be used for social work including helping orphanage and children’s home.

Likewise, a wrestling competition will also be organized on the last two days of the fair. The entry fee for the program is Rs 50 for students and Rs 70 for others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal