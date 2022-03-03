General

Chief Minister of Karnali province government Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has said the cultural festivals have strengthened the national unity of Nepal. Chief Minister Shahi said so in a message of best wishes on the occasion of the Gyalpo Lhosar, the New Year festival celebrated by the indigenous Sherpa community, the inhabitants of the mountainous region.

He said the cultural diversity is Nepal’s identity. Chief Minister Shahi extended best wishes to all the Nepalis within the country and outside on the occasion of Gyalpo Lhosar.

He opined that this festival celebrated with fervor and gaiety by welcoming the New Year replacing the old prayer flags at homes and monasteries with the new ones and partaking food prepared from a mix of nine different grains has helped maintain the national unity and good will in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal