General

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi today said that cultural festivals of the country help maintain national unity, harmony and tolerance.

In a message of greetings on the occasion 'Makar Sankranti', 'Maghe Sankranti', 'Maghi Festival' and 'National Yoga Day-2077', CM Shahi wished for prosperity, peace and good health to all residents of Karnali Province and all Nepalis.

"Nepal rich in multi-culture, multi-ethnic, multi-religion and multi-language is a country with federal democracy, secularism and proportional inclusiveness. Democracy has honoured cultural festivals of all. I have the hope that unique characteristics and festivals of Nepal help strengthen social goodwill, integrity, common identity and national unity," he said in the message.

He also urged people to observe the festival and the yoga day with caution amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has been announcing a public holiday on the day of 'Maghi Festival' since one year ago.

Source: National News Agency Nepal