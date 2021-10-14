Fashion

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the cultural festivals including Bada Dashain have been making special contributions to Nepali society and human life for enhanced fraternity, emotional unity and national glory.

In his best wishes on the occasion of Bada Dashain (Bijaya Dashami), PM Deuba said it was the shared responsibility to protect and promote all castes, languages, religions, cultures and civilizations as the unity among diversity with special features was our fundamental identity.

"I have a deep conviction that this would further deepen our values and culture," the Prime Minister said in his message of greetings.

PM Deuba urged all Nepali people to celebrate the Dashain festival adopting health safety protocol since the risks of COVID-19 pandemic are still prevailing despite placing effective preventive measures.

"I would like to humbly request all Nepali sisters and brothers to celebrate the festival as a moment to nurture mutual harmony, fraternity and friendship by fully adhering to the health safety protocol," the message reads.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Deuba also wished for the good health, happiness, prosperity and longevity of all Nepali sisters and brothers at abroad. May the Dashain festival bring cheers to the faces of entire Nepali people and also enhance the notion of national unity, the message noted.

Source: National News Agency - RSS