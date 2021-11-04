business, Trading

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has expressed the confidence that Tihar festival would help maintain peace and stability in the society, and assist in the nation building process while contributing to economic prosperity in Karnali.

In a message today on the occasion of Tihar festival, the Chief Minister said that cultural traditions would further strengthen mutual cooperation, fraternity, social goodwill and tolerance.

He has also appealed to all to observe this festival by applying health precautions against the backdrop of COVID-19 infection.

In his message, Shahi has wished for happiness, peace, prosperity and continued progress to all residing in the Karnali Province, and at home and abroad.

Source: National News Agency Nepal