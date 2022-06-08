General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has pointed out that a country preserving its language, culture, art and literature would have stronger nationality and sovereignty. He gave the credit to Nepali artists and musicians for the country's nationality and sovereignty being strengthened.

"Nepali artists and musicians have played a significant role in service to the nation and nationality through their creations. Their songs and music have consolidated the nation," he said at an event organised here on Wednesday on the 16th establishment day of the Music Royalty Collection Society Nepal.

While thanking them for their contribution to the nation, the minister pledged his readiness to provide assistances to them in need.

On the occasion, lawmaker Bidya Bhattarai, spouse of late Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari, was honoured in memory of Adhikari, who supported in establishing the Nepal Copyright Register's Office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal