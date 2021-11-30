General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has said that Nepal and Bangladesh should work together in the areas of culture and tourism to deepen their bilateral relations.

At a meeting with Bangladeshi delegation arrived here at the invitation of Nepal-Bangladesh Friendship Association on Tuesday, Minister Ale said that it was needed to respect and promote culture as well as tourism and trade.

Saying that Nepal and Bangladesh enjoy a very close relation, Minister Ale stated that the relation should be strengthened further in the days to come. Association’s Chair Dindaya Rijal said that 10 members from Bangladesh arrived Nepal and they are scheduled to visit Nepal’s cultural and touristic heritages. The team is scheduled to visit Pokhara as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal