The curfew clamped in Bhangaha Municipality in the district stays intact for preventing religious harmony from being disturbed, District Administration Office, Mahottari said.

The District Administration had on Thursday issued curfew orders in designated areas around Padariya settlement at Bhangaha-8 to control rioting that occurred in the settlement. The curfew continues today as well.

The Administration has issued indefinite curfew orders for the entire Padariya settlement to the south of Bhangaha Municipality-8, Brahmasthan to the northeast of Padariya, south of Dharmapur settlement in the north, Bagadachowk at Loharpatti Municipality-1 in the east and up to the bridge near the Area Police Office Loharpatti in the west.

Movement of people in groups and entry of people from outside places has been prohibited in the areas where curfew has been imposed, reads the curfew order issued by Chief District Officer of Mahottari, Deepak Kumar Pahadi.

The administration resorted to the move in a bid to contain the tension flared up following a clash between two groups of people. CDO Pahadi has urged the political parties, representatives of social organisations and the members of the general public in the district for their cooperation to prevent the situation from flaring up.

Source: National News Agency Nepal