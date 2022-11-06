General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said that the ruling coalition would form the new government following the upcoming federal election.

The House of Representatives (HoR) and Provincial Assembly elections are slated on November 20 this year in a single phase.

Inaugurating a contact office of the Democratic-Left Alliance at Narsingh rural municipality-4 in Sunsari district on Sunday, Minister Karki claimed that the ruling coalition would get two-third majority and would form a coalition government yet again.

Minister Karki, who is a candidate to HoR from Sunsari constituency no 4 representing the ruling alliance, assured that Nepali Congress led coalition government would fulfill public aspiration of development and prosperity.

Stating that national unity was impossible without increasing social unity and amity, the Minister clarified that the coalition government was needed for political stability in the country.

Furthermore, he shared that the incumbent government has allocated budget for embankments to address inundation and soil erosion in Sunsari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal