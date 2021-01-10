Trading

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the incumbent government was the government of stability.

Addressing today's meeting of the National Assembly (NA), Prime Minister Oli argued that the incumbent was the government of stability although conspiracies were hatched to remove the prime minister.

He said, "No one can remove the prime minister from the post as per their wish."

The Prime Minister argued that there was no point to tender his resignation "The post (of prime minister) could not be handed over to anyone at any situation,"PM Oli added.

PM Oli mentioned that there is a provision that the President at the recommendation of the prime minister could announce the new date for elections if any party fails to get majority, two or more than two parties fail to form the government and the prime minister could not get the vote of confidence in a month.

He opined, "Conducting election is not instability. Non-implementation of constitution in a proper way is instability. Going by the constitutional way does not lead to instability."

Urging those saying dissolution of House of Representatives as unconstitutional to thoroughly read the constitution, Prime Minister Oli stressed the need of stopping the activities carried out to influence the justice delivery by the Supreme Court.

The PM shared that former justices attempted to influence the court by misusing their position adding that the court should not be kept under pressure.

PM Oli clarified that the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been moving ahead in line with the principle of independence of the court and separation of power.

Stating that joint efforts were being made to spread instability in the country, he urged all to go for election with by being responsible.

PM Oli further said that Nepal's international relations and relations with two immediate neighbouring countries were friendly.

He shared that the government has been making preparation to bring vaccine for coronavirus disease soon saying the government was always active to safeguard the lives of the citizens.

Recalling that the incumbent government has respected all nationalities, Prime Minister Oli said the cabinet meeting held Sunday decided to announce public holiday on Maghi festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal