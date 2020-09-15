Science & Technology

Minister for Education Girirajmani Poudel has unveiled the ‘New Teaching Directives’ that acknowledges alternatives methods of teaching and learning in in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The spread of COVID-19 in the country has led to shut-down of schools across the country since March 24 this year to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Earlier the schools ought to be open for 220 days a year and run teaching learning activities for at least 192 days.

The Curriculum Adjustment Framework has considered e-learning as a new way method of teaching and learning with the virtually working becoming a new normal during the ongoing pandemic.

The Curriculum Adjustment Framework will also facilitate the implementation of the New Teaching Directives issued on September 4.

The government had issued the Alternative Teaching Facilitation Directives-2077 BS on May 31 this year which was brought into effect since June 16.

Minister Pokharel unveiling the Directives urged the schools and teachers to employ ICT and choose a method that enables continuation of teaching and learning activities to as many as 7 million students of various age group studying in both private and community schools across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal