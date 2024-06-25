Custom Duty Bill-2081 BS approved



Kathmandu: The Custom Duty Bill-2081 BS has been approved with two-thirds majority of the House of Representatives (HoR) today.

The House approved the Bill after Minister for Finance, Barshaman Pun, responded to the queries posed by the parliamentarians on the Bill during the discussion.

Deputy Speaker Indira Rana, who presided the meeting, tabled the proposal for consideration in the meeting.

Parliamentarians Sanjay Kumar Gautam, Juli Kumari Mahato (Mahaseth), Prem Suwal, Naagina Yadav, Dr Amresh Kumar Singh, Ganesh Parajuli, Badri Prasad Pandey had participated in the discussion on the Bill.

Source: National News Agency Nepal