Trading

Customs houses and stations will remain open on a

limited scale during weekly and Eid holidays, except on Eid day, to facilitate

overseas trade.

"Customs houses and stations will provide services to importers and exporters

during the weekly and Eid holidays, except for Eid day," said the National

Board of Revenue (NBR) in a circular on Monday.

The NBR will provide services through its customs stations on a limited scale

from April 19 to April 23.

Eid holiday will begin tomorrow because of the Shab-e-Qadr, though the

government declared Eid holidays from April 20.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha