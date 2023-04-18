Customs houses and stations will remain open on a
limited scale during weekly and Eid holidays, except on Eid day, to facilitate
overseas trade.
"Customs houses and stations will provide services to importers and exporters
during the weekly and Eid holidays, except for Eid day," said the National
Board of Revenue (NBR) in a circular on Monday.
The NBR will provide services through its customs stations on a limited scale
from April 19 to April 23.
Eid holiday will begin tomorrow because of the Shab-e-Qadr, though the
government declared Eid holidays from April 20.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha