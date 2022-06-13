General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said ‘Bill on Cyber Security’ will be finalised on the basis of recommendations from stakeholder organisations and experts.

At a discussion programme on draft of the cyber security bill organised by Nepal Telecommunications Authority, Minister Karki said the bill would be made timely based on the expert consultations while seeking their recommendations.

Saying that new technologies have been developed, the Minister underscored the need for more consultations on the development our technology.

Minister Karki also said the country now should be oriented to the rapidly growing technological advancement and take advantage of the transformation in communications and information technology sector.

Likewise, Minister Karki argued that combative measures were needed against the ill-practices taken in this field adding that discussions on cyber security was utmost need.

SOURCE:NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS