General

A cyclist died in a road mishap at Shantimarga of Bharatpur metropolitan city-11 in Chitwan district this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Jaiswal, 20, of Mahagadhimai municipality in Bara district.

According to the District Police Office, Chitwan, the accident took place when a tanker (Ba 2 Ka 4575) heading towards Bishalchowk from Bhojad hit the cycle coming from the same direction.

Jaiswal died on the way to Bharatpur hospital. Information Officer at the District Police Office, Chitwan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Narahari Adhikari, said that police have arrested the tanker driver and impounded the vehicle.

Source: National News Agency Nepal