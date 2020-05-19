General

Rain is likely across the country for the next three days due to impact of cyclone Amphan developed from the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The cyclone Amphan is being developed into a super-cyclonic storm, it is said. The influence of Amphan will trigger rains at some parts of the country with cloudy across the country since Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at high hilly lands and the possibility of a heavy snowfall has been predicted at one or two places.

As said by meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar, the country will witness the influence of Amphan from coming Wednesday. There will be cloudy across the country and rain with thundershowers is likely to take place due to its impact. Rain is likely till Friday and it will be alike the nature of pre-monsoon.

Presently, there is partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly cloudy in the western region. Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions, the Division stated.

According to the Division’s latest updates, the maximum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was measured at 18 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature of 29.5 degree Celsius. Jumla recorded the lowest 9.2 degree Celsius while Dhangadi recorded the highest 38.8 degree Celsius temperature today.—

Source: National News Agency