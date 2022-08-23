General

Children as Zones of Peace National Campaign (CZOP) has said today’s Nepal banda (general shutdown) called by four different parties has curtailed the rights of millions of children of getting education.

The CZOP expressed concern over shut down of schools at different places including Kathmandu Valley due to fear of the Nepal banda.

A press release issued by Chairperson Rajesh Sharma and General Secretary Mina Sharma objected to today’s Nepal banda called by neglecting the established understanding that children are zones of peace.

The CZOP urged the banda organisers to withdraw such programme and to raise their political issues through peaceful activities, reads the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal