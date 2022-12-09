General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Nepal Samajbadi Party Chair Dr Baburam Bhattarai and Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel held a meeting today.

During the meeting held at the Maoist Centre’s parliamentary party office at Singha Durbar, the leaders touched on various issues including the contemporary political scenario, results of the recent elections to the Member of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly and formation of the post-election government.

Nepal Samajbadi leader Mahendra Ray Yadav was also present on the occasion.

With the announcement of the entire election results, parties are exercising to form a new government. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal