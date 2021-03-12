General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said a peaceful agitation is needed in the country for the ‘protection’ of the constitution.

In his address to an inaugural session of the first general convention of National Dalit Journalists’ Association Nepal in Butwal today, the former Prime Minister said accomplishments of our long struggle and sacrifice were at risk of being lost and the peaceful agitation was essential to keep such gains secured.

The leader claimed that a conspiracy was made up to take the country to regression and added that there would a protest against such attempt. “I am not talking about going for a fresh revolt, but I realized the need of the peaceful revolution to prevent the possible exploitation on our achievements of so far.’’

Stating that those willing to decimate the constitution promulgated on the basis of the 12-point agreement issued by the then Nepali Congress leader Girija Prasad Koirala and himself would be sidelined through the peaceful revolt, he called on all to get united for safeguarding the constitution.

He took time to call on the Dalit community to get ready for the peaceful movement. Political movements in the past would not be successful if there was no support of Dalit towards that and this time too, unity among the Dalits is required against those forces willing to take the country towards regression, according to him.

Also speaking on the occasion, Nepali Congress leader Balkrishna Khand said the government was responsible for protecting the constitution.

“At present, the country features two political streams. One wants to protect the constitution and another wants to revoke it,’’ he said. But anyone else attempting to tear up the constitution would be finished.

He pointed out the need of unity among all to safeguard the constitution by accepting the principle of pluralism.

Association chair Binod Pahadi spoke of the need of pressing media to cover the issues of inclusion by uniting media persons from the Dalit community.

Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Rupandehi former chair Balkrishna Chapagain was among those highlighting the need of unity and proactive role of media as they were ‘tools’ to face possible challenge.

Prior to the programme, a cultural procession that originated from Pushpalal Park of Butwal went through several parts in the town. The two-day event will end electing a new leadership for the Association. (Photo available)

Source: National News Agency Nepal