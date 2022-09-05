General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' laid a foundation stone for construction of well -equipped buildings at Nirmal Lama Polytechnic Institute.

The Institute that is under the CTEVT umbrella was established in 2018 at Khayarmara of Bardibas-11 in Mahottari district.

The government of South Korea provided financial assistance worth over Rs 1 billion to construct four buildings in the Institute for which Chairperson Dahal laid foundation stone today.

According to Institute Principal Raman Kumar Mehta, all four buildings would be state-of-the-art.

Seven various courses are running in the Institute that has students from 28 districts in the country studying at present.

Source: National News Agency Nepal