Key Issues

The Dahal-Nepal faction of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), which is on agitation in protest of dissolution of House of Representatives (HoR), has released third phase of protest programmes including mass mobilization till 27th February.

At a news conference organised at the party headquarters, Parisdanda on Sunday, the leaders stated that a human chain around Tuindekhel in the capital city would be organised on February 17.

According to party spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha, the human chain would be formed for an hour from 4:00 pm.

Shrestha further said that nationwide ward-level protest programmes would be organised on February 19 and signature would be collected at public places in favour of constitution and democracy from February 19 to 27.

Likewise, women would stage demonstrations across the nation against VAW, murder and rape on February 21.

Source: National News Agency Nepal