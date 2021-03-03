General

The Dahal-Nepal group of Nepal Communist Party is open to forge alliance with all coalitions except those siding with dissolution of House of Representatives.

A central committee meeting of the Dahal-Nepal alliance held at Parisdanda on Wednesday took a decision to this effect. In this regard, the meeting vested authority to the party secretariat and standing committee for cooperation with all political parties except those who were in favour of dissolving the lower house.

"We will bring a no-confidence motion in the lower house with substantial discussions. We will name a new Prime Minister beforehand. We are open about safeguarding democracy and the constitution. We are also open about a new leadership in the government," said the party standing committee member Bhim Bahadur Rawal.

It also decided to condemn the delay by the Election Commission to take decision on the authenticity of the party and to write to it demanding decisions it has taken so far in this regard.

The meeting decided to suspend for six months the party parliamentary party deputy leader Subas Nembang, chief whip Bishal Bhattarai, whip Shanta Chaudhary, standing committee member Prabhu Sah, chair of party Sudurpaschim Province Karna Thapa and central member Surya Thapa for acting against party's statute.

Source: National News Agency Nepal