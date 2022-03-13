General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' assured that party cadres and leaders would get their proper role and responsibility in the party itself.

Welcoming the cadres and leaders who decided to quit various political parties to join the Maoist Centre at his personal residence at Khumaltar, Lalitpur today, party chairperson Dahal urged them to take forward party's pro-people agenda at the doorsteps of the public.

Appealing the newly entered party cadres and leaders, Dahal, also former Prime Minister, requested them to sensitise public about the nationalistic initiatives taken by their party.

A total of 12 leaders and cadres joined the Maoist Centre who left behind their association with various other political parties such as Nepali Congress and Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal