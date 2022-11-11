Trading

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson and candidate for the election to House of Representatives member from Gorkha constituency no 2 Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ vowed to dedicate rest of his life for an economic revolution.

Addressing the election assembly at Jaubari of Siranchowk Rural Municipality in Gorkha district today, Chairperson Dahal underscored the need of the economic revolution to institutionalize political change. Towards this, he committed to spearheading such revolution from Gorkha.

The former Prime Minister reaffirmed, “I will dedicate rest of my life for development and prosperity. Everyone known that I have arrived Gorkha district (for election). I will spearhead the economic revolution from Gorkha and develop the whole nation.”

Stating that the whole world’s attention was centered in Gorkha at present, the sexagenarian leader also promised to complete remaining works of peace process.

Recalling that he was one of the signatories of the Comprehensive Peace Accord, Dahal assured that he will not discriminate anyone on the basis of ideologies and faith.

Source: National News Agency Nepal