CPN (Maoist Centre), Gorkha, has decided to recommend party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and party vice-chair Narayankaji Shrestha (Prakash) as candidates for Gorkha district constituency 1 and constituency 2, respectively, for the election to the House of Representatives. The election to the HoR is taking place on November 20.

Party's central committee member Lekh Bahadur Thapa Magar said the CPN (Maoist Centre), Gorkha, would recommend candidates after finalizing the names of the proposed candidates for the four constituencies in the district towards the province assembly.

The decision was taken to recommend the names of former Prime Minister Dahal, central committee member Hariraj Adhikari (Kumar) and leader Sushila Sinkhada for constituency-1 towards first-past-the-post-election.

Similarly, names of central committee member Lekh Bahadur Thapa, Amar Bahadur Gurung and Parshuram Ramtel have been recommended at constituency 1 (A) while names of central committee member Krishna Dhital, Jagannath Khanal and Dhruba Kumar Bhatta at constituency 1 (B) towards province assembly.

Likewise, decision was taken to recommend names of former Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha as well as Hitraj Pandey and Lekhnath Neupane at constituency 2.

Names of Khop Bahadur Kandel, Kamala Naharki and Dhana Tamu have been recommended at constituency 2 (A) and Bhagawati Tiwari, Nar Bahadur Gurung and Basu Pokharel at constituency 2 (B) towards province assembly.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) said the name list of proposed candidates of proportional category of for all constituencies of the federation and province assembly has been finalized.

Source: National News Agency Nepal