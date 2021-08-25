General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ' Prachanda' has said has spoken the need of working under a greater plan for the development of three districts including Chitwan.

Laying a foundation stone of a building of the Bharatpur Metro Plaza (multipurpose building) here today, leader Dahal was of the view of working under an integrated development model by connection Chitwan to Daunne of Nawalpur and Heatauda of Makwanpur.

The integrated development modality for three districts would help explore potentialities for educational, tourism, agriculture and religious tourism simultaneously.

He as the representative from the Chitwan-3 promised to take initiation for expediting development endevours in the district.

As he said, development in his hometown slowed down as the erstwhile government was not positive for the same.

Though the Constitution has announced to follow the socialism-oriented model of development being based on public-private-cooperative partnership, the practice is somehow different, according to Dahal. "The State is yet to ensure proper mobilisation of resources owned by the private sector."

He took time to stress that onwards development along with social justice should be our priority .

The programme was chaired by Bharatpur mayor Renu Dahal where House of Representatives (HoR) member Pramod Shah, Nepali Congress, Chitwan President Jeet Narayan Shrestha, communist leader Tejendra Bahadur Khadka, Metropolis deputy mayor Parbati Shah Thakuri and Chitwan-based business people were among those putting their views on the occasion.

The building construction project featured under the public-private partnership model is based in Lions Chowk of Bharatpur Metropolis-3. Aarya Builders and Engineering Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract to undertake the project that will occupy 11 kattha 7 dhur of land (one kathha is equivalent to 3645 sq.ft. and one is equivalent to 182.25 sq.ft).

The 14-storey building will have two under grounds and a parking lot. It will feature cinema halls to a food court and other commercial outlets. The Bharatpur Metropolis will monitor the implement of the project. It will be handed to the Bharatpur Metropolis after 30 years which also include three years, the period for construction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal