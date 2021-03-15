General

Daily activities at Land Revenue Office, Lahan, of Siraha district have been affected due to the bomb explosion by Janatantrik Tarai Mukti Morcha (Revolutionary).

Employees are afraid of reaching office due to terror following the bomb explosion. A total of eight people including an employee were injured when bomb exploded at the office on Sunday.

Three counters of first floor of the office were damaged in the incident, said Office Chief, Dipendra Chaudhary. Fire, which had taken place after the explosion, destroyed important documents of the offices and it is still uncertain about the resumption of daily activities of the office, added Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, local administration has directed all the district-based offices to maintain high security alert in wake of the incident.

Issuing a notice, officiating Chief District Officer of Siraha, Krishna Kumar Niraula, asked chiefs of all offices of the district to consolidate security of their respective offices.

Source: National News Agency Nepal