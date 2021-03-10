Key Issues

The National Dalit Network Nepal has demanded the government identity the genuine demands and problems of Badi community and address them on time. The Network expressed solidarity to the sit-in organized by the Badi people from Surkhet, Dailekh, Kalikot and Achham districts in front of the Office of Chief Minister of Karnali Province.

They have been staging protest for nearly three weeks, demanding arable land, education, health, employment and foods.

Issuing a press release on Wednesday, the Network asked the government to create atmosphere conducive to ensure justice to the Badi people via dialogues. It also expressed concern why no government side took any initiative to pay heed to them for so many days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal