The inferno at a hardware godown at main chowk at Byas municipality-4 in Damauli, Tanahun district has been doused four hours later. The fire started at 10 am today.

A firefighting helicopter of Simrik Air was mobilised to extinguish the blaze as it was difficult for a fire engine to reach for the incident site due to the narrow road. The helicopter carried the water from nearby Madi River for extinguishing the fire. Later, the fire engine joined the efforts to put out the fire after demolishing the huts that blocked the road leading to the incident site with a dozer.

The firefighting helicopter helped in putting out the inferno faster, it has been said. Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and local people also joined the efforts to douse the fire. Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha, who mobilised the firefighting helicopter on his own initiatives, also directly got involved in dousing the fire.

Losses in the inferno have yet to be ascertained, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Yubaraj Khadka. “We are collecting details of the losses. We will inform about it later. Four to five houses have been damaged in the fire.”

