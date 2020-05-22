Health & Safety

Damauli hospital based in the district headquarters of Tanahun is struggling to provide with treatment to snakebite patients in lack of antivenom.

The hospital receiving at least two snakebite cases everyday has been compelled to refer serious patients elsewhere in lack of snake anitvenom, said medical officer at the hospital, Dr Dibas Dhakal. The 15-bed hospital also lacks resources to deal with the patients. The hospital has been providing treatment to patients with tuberculosis, mental health, eye and dental problems. It also provides video X-ray, X-ray, maternity, OPD and dialysis services. —

Source: National News Agency