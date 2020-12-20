General

Damauli Hospital of Tanahun district has emerged as the second best hospital in service delivery among the district hospitals of Gandaki Province.

The hospital secured the second position in an assessment carried out by the Social Development Ministry of Gandaki Province.

Chairperson of Damauli Hospital Management Committee, Pradeep Raj Adhikari, said that the hospital secured 77 per cent in the evaluation carried out among the hospitals of 11 districts of the Province.

He said, "The province government's evaluation has encouraged us to provide further services."

Likewise, Parbat Hospital secured first position in the evaluation with 78 per cent.

The government had carried out the evaluation on 715 different points. The Hospital Management Committee has been carrying out different initiatives for the improvement in the hospital.

The 42-bed hospital has been providing different health care services including emergency services, dental, lab, pharmacy, mental health service and dialysis.

Established as a health post in 2034 BS and upgraded to the primary health centre in 2055 BS, it was upgraded as the district hospital in 2059 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal