General

The Dandapani-Nandakumari Arjyal National Award for this year is to be presented to Prof Bishnu Prabhat. He is being honoured for his contribution to Nepali culture, philosophy and literature.

Established by Dandpani Arjyal Memorial Center, the award includes a certificate of appreciation along with a purse of Rs. 25,000.

The recipients of the award so far include Gyanmani Nepal, Madanmani Dixit, Prof Dr Tulsiram Vaidya, Prof Dineshraj Pant, Satyamohan Joshi, Prof Dr Sureshraj Sharma, Prof Dr Surendra KC and Punyarasmi Khatiwada.

The late Dandapani Arjyal was a scholar of history, astrology and sociology and Nandakumari was his spouse.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS