Chief Minister of State-5, Shankar Pokhrel, on Sunday inaugurated a Snakebite Treatment Centre at Gadawa in Dang district. This is the first snakebite treatment center in the district.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pokhrel expressed the commitment that the State Government would provide support to run the centre in a systematic manner.

He further expressed belief that the loss of lives from snakebite due to lack of timely treatment would end now after the operation of the snakebite treatment centre.

In Dang, 15 people lost their lives due to snakebites for lack of timely treatment last year.

The building of the snakebite treatment centre was constructed at the investment of Gadawa Rural Municipality and with technical supports of Nepal Army Ripumardan Battalion.

The Nepal Army has also deputed three trained health workers at the centre for the time being as well as two health workers by Gadawa Rural Municipality. The seven-bed center has an emergency unit and a dressing unit, said Gadawa Rural Municipality Chairman Shahaj Raj Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal