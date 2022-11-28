Human Rights

Dang, the district in the Lumbini Province, reported 5.92 percent invalid votes under the House of Representatives (HoR) election followed by 4.77 in the Province Assembly election.

The voting for the twin elections was held on November 20.

A noticeable number of invalid ballots in the district comprising three constituencies under the HoR and six towards the PA has been assessed as the lack of sufficient voter education.

In the last May 30 local elections, 12 % votes were partially invalid and three percent was compete invalid.

The number of invalid votes for the PA elections was higher than in the HoR polls. A total of 14,709 votes failed to meet the criteria to get validity and this figure towards the PA is 11,833. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal