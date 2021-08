Key Issues

In view of heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission, the District Administration Office of Kailali has imposed ban on public gathering in the district.

The DAO has come up with the restriction order in Kailali taking into consideration the potential crowd-up of people in the festivals such as Gaura, Haritalika Teej and Shreekrishna Janmashtami.

The decision was taken to ban big public gathering as the risk of COVID-19 transmission is high in the district. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal