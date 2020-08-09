General

The District Administration Offices in Kathmandu valley have closed all their regular service, except essential service with effect from today. The decision was taken jointly by the Chief District Officers considering the increasing rate of Corona Virus infection.

The services shall remain closed until August 24 in the first phase, and it shall be reviewed depending on the situation on the ground, said CDO of Kathmandu Janak Raj Dahal. All services in the DAOs had resumed after the government lifted the lockdown on June 15. Furthermore, an arrangement has been made to increase surveillance and seal off areas as required in the valley, depending on the level of infection at the community level.

As a result, distribution of citizenship certificate, company registration and renewal, media registration and renewal, development of minor identity card etc have been suspended. Only services related to law and order, case management and vehicle pass for essential works and disaster management will continue.

Meanwhile, the DAOs have begun sealing off areas that have reported community spread of the infection. Accordingly the Handigoan area of Kathmandu has been sealed off, after a family of a security personnel was found infected including his landlord. Another, six persons in the neighbourhood also tested positive to Corona Virus in a test carried out on 25 persons based on contact tracing, according to Kathmandu metropolis-5 ward chairperson Ramesh Dangol.

It may be noted that infections have been reported in more than 120 locations in the valley. The number of cases of Corona Virus has crossed 1,000 in the valley with 50 to 100 new cases daily. There has been a steady rise in new infections since the lockdown was lifted on June 15

