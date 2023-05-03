General

The bodies of two women and a man among the five people who went missing in an avalanche at Byas Rural Municipality-1 of Darchula district have been found today. They had gone to the foothills of the Himalayas to collect yarsagumba (Cordecyps sinensis), the valuable alpine herb, were hit by an avalanche and had been missing since Tuesday.

The Armed Police Force (APF) had rescued seven persons on Tuesday and five had been missing. Chief of APF No 50 Company based in Chhangru of Darchula, Deputy Superintendent Ishwori Datta Bhatta informed that three dead bodies were found at a spot some 1.5 kilometres downstream from where they went missing.

"Nepal Police team, the APF team and locals have reached the site after the bodies were found. Although the bodies have been found their identity is not ascertained yet," Bhatta said.

Although the APF team had mobilized for search and rescue since the afternoon on Tuesday, the task had been hampered by continuous rainfall and snow.

"We were involved in searching for the missing people until 9.30 pm yesterday. Team has been deputed since the morning today as well," he said. According to him, the people who had gone to collect yarsagumba were camping in tents.

Source: National News Agency