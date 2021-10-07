General

Chief Minister of Province 1, Bhim Prasad Acharya, has expressed the belief that Dashain festival helps promoting social unity, mutual harmony and fraternity by ending injustice and oppression.

In a message on the occasion of Bijaya Dashai-2078 of the Nepali people today, Chief Minister Acharya urged all to follow health safety protocols brought by the government to be protected from COVID-19 as coronavirus pandemic has added a great challenge to health.

He wished all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad, saying the Dashain could establish national unity, social harmony and brotherhood among all Nepalis of different castes, languages, religions and cultural identifies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal