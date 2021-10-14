General

Former chairperson of Council of Ministers, Khilraj Regmi has expressed his confidence that the Bijaya Dashami may inspire all of us to unite for nation-building.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of Bada Dashain, he described it as festival to demonstrate unity, mutual harmony and love.

Regmi extended best wishes to all sisters and brothers on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami – the special festival which has been celebrated in the culturally rich Nepali society in a special manner.

He urged all Nepali to celebrate the festival with food safety precautions.

Source: National News Agency - RSS