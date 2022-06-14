General

Nisdi Rural Municipality-4 has honoured daughter-in-laws in recognition to their excellent family management.

Family care to senior members with proper management was taken into consideration for the honour. Twenty seven daughter-in-laws from Mityal were provided clothes and letters of appreciation.

The scheme launched by ward would encourage others for family care and management. A local Dhan Bahadur Thada said it would build further trust and harmony within the family members irrespective of age.

Ward Secretary Santa Bir Sunari also hoped that the scheme would help foster atmosphere of love and care within family and community.

The programme was launched at a time when trend of leaving home by both son and daughter-in-law for day job has left the senior members in sheer loneliness.

A daughter-in-law Dhanmaya Thada expressed happiness over being honoured in recognition to her proper care of senior ones. "The senior ones as mother-in-law and father-in-law are our guardian. Their happiness spreads happiness in family," she observed.

Other locals said it would also reduce the number of senior citizens leaving homes for senior citizen's home.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS