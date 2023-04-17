Trading

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) at BEZA Conference Centre in the city.

Executive Chairman of BEZA Shaikh Yusuf Harun was present as the chief guest of the MoU signing ceremony, said a press release.

The ceremony was conducted by Binita Rani, Manager (Deputy Secretary), Investment promotion and Monitoring-3, BEZA.

Md Moniruzzaman, Joint Secretary, General Manager (Investment Promotion) from BEZA and Md Anwar Shawkat Afser, President, DBCCI, have signed the MoU.

Md Anwar Shawkat Afser, President of DBCCI said that a new era has been started by the MoU signing ceremony. DBCCI now got the affiliation from the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh, BEZA. Now Dutch businessmen may more confident to invest in Bangladesh by the collaboration of DBCCI.

DBCCI President highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023", which will be jointly organized by BIDA, BSEC and DBCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg during 23 to 30 September 2023.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, BIDA, BSEC, BEZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority, and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event.

The Objectives of the Delegation are: 1. To attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which may be a great opportunity for the