Dead body of youth jumping off Chisapani bridge found



A youth who was missing after jumping off the Chisapani bridge in the Karnali River was found dead at around 4 this afternoon.

The Spokesperson of District Police Office, Kailali, Kuldip Chand confirmed that the dead body of Lokendra Shahi, 30, of Lamki Chuha Municipality-3 in Kailali district was obtained from the Sankattighat area of Tikapur Municipality.

Shahi had gone missing in the river from Monday.

Immediately after the incident, divers and personnel of the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force were mobilized in search of the youth.

The youth enjoying Holi festival had reached the bridge over the Karnali river to take photos and had jumped off the bridge and 16 other youths had crossed the river after swimming there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal