The Agriculture and Forestry University has suspended Dean of agricultural faculty, Jay Prakash Dutta, after an objectionable video involving Duitta was leaked.

A video clip of Dutta involved in objectionable act with a woman staff in his office during ongoing Zoom meeting on March 14 was leaked.

A probe committee has been formed after suspending Dutta. Vice-Chancellor of the University, Punya Regmi, said a three-member probe committee has been formed under coordination of Professor Dr Shrawan Kumar Sah of the University.

Similarly, Prof Dr Durga Devkota and Prof Nayaran Raj Joshi are the members of the committee. Vice-Chancellor Regmi shared that the committee would submit the report within 15 days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal