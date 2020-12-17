General

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Basant Kumar Nembang, has said although the physical infrastructure grew in the last three years, there was dearth of workforce and other resources, thereby creating new problems.

At the meeting of the Development and Technology Committee of the House of Representatives on Thursday, Minister Nembang said roads were widened, and tunnels and railway tracks made. However, there was no workforce needed to bring into full operation of the new infrastructures. Contractors had no capacity and other resources were in shortage, resulting in delayed construction of projects, he added.

"Despite Covid-19 impact, the ministry has achieved nearly 60 per cent financial and physical progress," Minister Nembang argued, adding that activities were accelerated to complete national pride projects- postal highway and mid hill highway- within fiscal year 2079/80.

According to him, the problems as of bridge along post highway and alignment in different districts including Gorkha were solved.

Similarly, he made it clear that geographical difficulty along the Karnali corridor as part of the north-south highway hinder the roadway to reach Humla district headquarters, Simkot. "Nepal Army has been requested to construct some two-km road for it," the Minister informed.

On the occasion, Vice-Chairman of the National Planning Commission, Prof Dr Pushparaj Kandel, said the morbid contracts in different ministries were reduced. "Although the NPC was establishing inter-ministry coordination, it was a difficult task in deed," he said.

Ministry Secretary Rabindranath Shrestha said many places witnessed the problems of road coverage. The Jaynagar-Kurtha rail was operative and construction was underway at different section of east-west electric railway. He however said works could be intensified due to Covid-19 in different places. In Mustang, the Rural Municipalities had not allowed resumption of construction.

Committee Chairperson Kalyani Kumari Khadka argued lengthy document making is also behind delayed construction of projects.

Source: National News Agency Nepal