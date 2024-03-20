Death of Nepalis in Russia: DNA test of relatives ongoing to ascertain identity of the dead

Kathmandu: As the Russian government sought the DNA samples of the family members of the Nepalis who died in Russia, the government has forwarded genetic test of those coming in the contact of the officials. The Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent the samples of seven persons on Tuesday and one more on Wednesday to the Nepal Police Central Office for the genetic test. The Department sent the DNA of the relatives of Khom Bahadur Bhujel, Bimal Kumar Gajmer, Prem Prakash Neupane, Bhim Bahadur BK, Kshitiz Basnet, Somesh Sunuwar, Bijaya Bahadur Thokar and Jitendra Bahadur Ghising for the test. As per the recent reports, 15 more Nepalis are suspected to have died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The government of Russia had requested to the Embassy of Nepal in Moscow to send the samples of the DNA of the family members to confirm the identity of the Nepalis and for genetic test. Director General of the Department, Prakash Mani Poudel, said that the details of the DNA reports w ould be sent to Moscow after receiving it from Nepal Police. Source: National News Agency Nepal