The death toll in Darchula monsoon-related incidents has hit five. Seven others are still missing in the incidents, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Nanda Ram Bohara, 77, of Mulla in Mahakali Municipality-2, Manmati Karki, 35, of Dungri in Mahakali Municipality-3, Janaka Thagunna, 35, and Dhanuli Thagunna, both of Naugadh Rural Municipality, and Mohan Ram Parki of Naugadh-2, according to assistant chief district officer Hemanti Saud.

Those injured in a landslide at Naugadh-4—Ram Singh Thagunna, Bira Thagunna, Phaguli Thagunna and Jaya Bahadur Thagunna—were referred (by the district hospital, Darchula) to Dhangadhi, Kailali, for further treatment, said Saud. All of them were transported on a helicopter of the Nepal Army.

A joint team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Army has launched a search for the missing ones, all from Mahakali Municipality—including Dhan Singh Karki of Dungri in Mahakali-3, and his sons Dipak and Dinesh, said the police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal