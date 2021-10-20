General

As many as 77 people have lost their lives in floods, landslides and inundation triggered by unprecedented rains in the past few days. Today alone, more than 50 people have been reported dead.

According to the Home Ministry, 27 people are still missing. A total of 22 people have been injured and 27 houses have been completely damaged. As per the information received this afternoon, 24 people have died due to landslides in Panchthar, 13 in Ilam and 12 in Doti.

According to the Ministry's Disaster Management Division Chief Humkala Pandey, one person died in Kalikot, four in Baitadi, one in Dadeldhura, two in Bajhang, six in Humla, one each in Solukhumbu and Pyuthan, seven in Dhankuta, one in Morang, two in Sunsari and two in Udayapur.

Likewise, 21 people have gone missing in Bajhang due to floods and landslides. Similarly, one person is missing in Jumla, two in Pyuthan and three in Ilam.

Heavy rains had lashed various parts of Nepal on October 17 after the rain system became active. This trend continues as of today. The government has decided to provide Rs 200,000 to the families of those killed in the floods. In case of death of two members of the same family, Rs. 300,000 will be paid.

The government has decided to immediately provide Rs 15,000 to the families of up to five people who have lost their homes and Rs 20,000 to the families with more members and free treatment to the injured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal