Death toll reaches seven in Ghatbesi bus accident

The death toll has reached seven in a bus accident that occurred at Gajuri rural municipality-5 in Dhading district. The Kathmandu-bound passenger-ferrying bus (Lu 2 Kha 2121) from Kapilvastu had plunged into the Trishuli River at Ghatbesi along the Prithvi Highway this morning. Superintendent of Police (SP) at Dhading District Police Office Gautam KC informed that seven persons, including a woman died in the accident. The deceased are yet to be identified. At least 30 passengers were injured in the mishap. "The injured were rescued and taken to Kathmandu for further treatment after primary aid at local health facility", SP Gautam informed. Locals along with the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army had rescued the passengers. It is assumed that the death toll may rise as the bus plunged into the river. A team of Armed Police Force and Disaster Management Training School, Kurintar, Chitwan is also involved in the rescue operation. Police have arrested bus driver Hariram Harijan, 38, of Lum bini Sanskriti Municipality-9 of Rupandehi. Source: National News Agency Nepal