General Secretary of the Nepali Congress, Gagan Kumar Thapa, has said debate of party transformation should be reached at local level.

At a programme organized by the Social Democracy Study Centre on 'NC's transformation agenda: What and How', General Secretary Thapa argued NC must run in a new way in view of the changed context. "Self-compunction, cleaning, and self-dignity are imperative to run party in a new vein," Thapa underscored.

He informed that sister organizations of the party would get full shape soon. The policy convention would discuss how relations between sister organizations and party should have. Also the ideology, way forward and organizational status w0uld be discussed thoroughly in the policy convention, according to General Secretary Thapa.

The NC has 800 thousand active members. The rage and inhibition of all members should be managed well also because all are not getting posts.

It is time for the NC to manage well between the new and old faces in the party.

On a different note, he urged government and political parties to be serious on the situation that citizen having dream are now bound to live with their dream dashed.

On the occasion, Chairman of the Centre, Madhu Acharya, viewed NC could be transformed if its membership system, statute, representation and candidacy determination systems were improved.

People have piled up hope on NC, he said, adding that it was urgent to call policy convention of the party to discuss such pressing issues.

Similarly, Vice Chairman of the Centre, Dr Bishnu Shankar Paudel, said youth leaders and well-wishers of the NC had hoped that General Secretary Thapa would help transform party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal