Minister for Culture and Tourism Bhanubhakta Dhakal has claimed the step Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to go for fresh mandate was not regression.

Addressing the regional gathering of NCP at Mechinagar here Wednesday, Minister Dhakal accused those demanding House restoration of being regressive. "The parties that ask Election Commission to not hold election are true regressive forces. Only progression takes us ahead," he added.

The constitution has mentioned that the House of Representatives (HoR) has five year term until it is dissolved, he argued, adding that some sections were misinterpreting that PM dissolved HoR.

Another speaker Subash Nembang who was Chairman of Constituent Assembly said as the Supreme Court did not issue stay order on the case of HoR dissolution, fresh election to the HoR would be held on the stipulated dates of April 30 and May 10.

He further said some people and parties were spreading misinformation that PM's announcement for fresh election was tyrannical move. Nembang also asserted that the NCP led by KP Oli would get the election symbol 'Sun.'

Source: National News Agency Nepal